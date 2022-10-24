FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $161,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after acquiring an additional 544,308 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.26. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.