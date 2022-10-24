FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.38.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.76. 2,805,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

