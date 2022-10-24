Fetch.ai Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $60.07 million and $4.81 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007832 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

