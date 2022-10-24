Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s current price.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.21.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.41. 71,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,671. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.23 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.80.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.