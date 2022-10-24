FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 9.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.36. 3,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 669,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FINV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Featured Articles

