First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

INBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

