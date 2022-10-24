First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.06.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

FRC opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.39 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $148.89.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.