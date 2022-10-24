First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 59,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 587,116 shares.The stock last traded at $130.39 and had previously closed at $130.93.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $141.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 119.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

