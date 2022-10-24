First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

FEI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.52. 61,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,174. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

