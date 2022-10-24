FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Up 3.4%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.82. 2,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLNG. Danske downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

