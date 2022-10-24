Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 283.14% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of FLGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 472,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.61.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.
