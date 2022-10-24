Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 283.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Flora Growth in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of FLGC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.52. 472,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,083. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

About Flora Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flora Growth by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 623,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Stories

