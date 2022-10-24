Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 880,945 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $20.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Flywire Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,626,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,544,703. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 33.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flywire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 48.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,681,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 550,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $24,759,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

