Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.0 %

FMX stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

