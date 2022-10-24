Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.85

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.847 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.