Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Trimmed by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,820,953. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

