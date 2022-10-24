Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB dropped their target price on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$59.21.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$51.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.69. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The firm has a market cap of C$24.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.