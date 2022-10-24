Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
FTV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.07.
Fortive Stock Up 1.5 %
FTV opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.