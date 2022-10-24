Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Forward Industries has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

