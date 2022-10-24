Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.47 and last traded at $79.47. Approximately 1,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.26.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fox Factory news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

