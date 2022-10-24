Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,477,492 shares of company stock worth $70,217,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

