Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

FCX stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $7,657,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

