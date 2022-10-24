Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $31.56 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after buying an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $377,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $346,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.