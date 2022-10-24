Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $34.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $556,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,701 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

