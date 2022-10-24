Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,278 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,000. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 31,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.