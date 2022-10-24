Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $371,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS Health stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.95. 169,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

