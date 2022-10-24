Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $7.71 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. S&P Global makes up about 2.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $300.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.