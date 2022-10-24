Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in AES in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 76,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

