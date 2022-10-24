Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,064. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

