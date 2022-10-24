Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,800 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. 205,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,372. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.