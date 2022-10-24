Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.66. 445,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,234,711. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

