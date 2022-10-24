Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE XYL traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $134.29.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

