Fulcrum Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $22,673,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $80,196,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 770,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after buying an additional 363,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWR stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.70. 30,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,456. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.