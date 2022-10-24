FUNToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $79.90 million and $1.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

