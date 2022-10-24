Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.