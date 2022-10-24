General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Insider Buys $12,440.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $12,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of General American Investors stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 6,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,094. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in General American Investors during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

