General Electric (GE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE GE opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.
Institutional Trading of General Electric
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in General Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
