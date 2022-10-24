General Electric (GE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $71.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of General Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in General Electric by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.