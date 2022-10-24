General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,921,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of General Mills by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $78.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

