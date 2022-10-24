GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Up 3.5%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.23. Approximately 41,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,265,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after buying an additional 3,135,640 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,592,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,914,000 after acquiring an additional 732,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

