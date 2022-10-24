GMX (GMX) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $36.67 or 0.00189274 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market cap of $293.05 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GMX has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,514.01 or 0.28453792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011113 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

