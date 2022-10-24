Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $67,815.50 and approximately $454.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

