Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.42

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

