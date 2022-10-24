Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU) Insider Nicholas Michael Briers Sells 200,000 Shares

Great Southern Copper PLC (LON:GSCU – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Michael Briers sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,833.25).

Shares of LON:GSCU opened at GBX 2.55 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.83. Great Southern Copper PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.06).

Great Southern Copper PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of copper-gold projects in Chile. It holds 100% interest in the San Lorenzo project that covers an area of 25,680 hectares located to the northeast of the coastal city of La Serena in northern Chile; and the Especularita project covering an area of 13,799 hectares located to the south of the San Lorenzo project.

