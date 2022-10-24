Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCBC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $61.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,593. The stock has a market cap of $527.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.19. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.07.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.