Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Griffin Mining Stock Performance
LON:GFM traded up GBX 1.93 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 80.93 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £141.54 million and a P/E ratio of 899.20. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.46).
Griffin Mining Company Profile
Read More
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.