Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Griffin Mining Stock Performance

LON:GFM traded up GBX 1.93 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 80.93 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £141.54 million and a P/E ratio of 899.20. Griffin Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.46).

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

