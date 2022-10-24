Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $217,210.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,859.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $217,610.88.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $234,678.40.

On Thursday, September 8th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $255,479.44.

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $262,213.11.

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $282,214.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 551,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,639. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

