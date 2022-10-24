Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $62.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

