Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $136.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of PAC opened at $143.22 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52 week low of $112.88 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 70,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

