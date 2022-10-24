Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Cut to C$38.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GCG traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.17. The firm has a market cap of C$694.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C($2.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.