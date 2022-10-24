Guggenheim Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $94.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

