Guggenheim Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target to $53.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 18,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,170. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

